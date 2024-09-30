Solar Eclipse on Amavasya: Watch out for these changes

On October 2, 2024, we will experience the second and last solar eclipse of this year. What makes this eclipse all the more spectacular is that it will coincide with the sacred day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya, a time dedicated to honouring our ancestors. This annular solar eclipse will take place in the Virgo sign, where four planets – Sun, Moon, Ketu and Mercury will be conjunct – which will cast its influence on all areas of our life. Let us understand its impact on all zodiac signs. Let us explore how this total solar eclipse will influence different zodiac signs.

Aries: Be persistent in your job search. Do not make hasty decisions and read through the offers before accepting them. For employees, this eclipse may bring out problems at the workplace. There could be additional workload or new responsibilities, and you may feel you have something to prove. Work smart; do not get bogged down by too many things simultaneously. It is possible to suffer from digestive problems.

Taurus: It is advisable not to take any risks as the energies of the eclipse may lead to poor decision-making. Emphasise sustainable and long-term business management instead of short-term gains. If single, you may find someone you like but do not force yourself to be in a relationship. It is advisable to spend some time and try to get to know the person. If committed, talk about your future plans as a couple and make decisions for the future.

Gemini: If you plan to invest in or sell your property, this period could present some surprises. However, it is crucial to be careful with such decisions because this eclipse may cause some misunderstanding. Family dynamics are expected to change, and you may be required to work extra hours at home. This period may also trigger family matters that must be discussed with parents or siblings. Those committed need to work out any outstanding matters about domestic life.

Cancer: Pay attention to how you express your ideas, as misunderstandings will likely occur during this eclipse. The conjunction of Mercury may indicate that writing, emails, and meetings might need more focus. Make sure that your message is simple and straightforward. In line with Ketu’s influence, let go of past grievances to enhance family harmony. Be careful with the words you choose to speak, as they will be more powerful during this eclipse.

Leo: You may get a strong urge to check your spending and saving patterns. Start thinking about the financial future and its stability. Do not engage in high-risk investments, as Ketu tends to bring in confusion. If you are planning to invest in real estate, it is advisable to take your time and seek advice from a financial expert. This is also a time to evaluate the worth of your family bonds. You may have a new perspective on how your family helps you emotionally.

Virgo: This period is all about personal change and introspection. You may experience a desire to change goals, personal characteristics, and lifestyle. Ketu’s influence is to let go of the things no longer relevant to the current self or the direction you are heading towards. It is good to work on the self at this time. Do not make hasty decisions, as the eclipse energy causes confusion in the short term. This is the best time to improve your professional appearance and skills.

Libra: This eclipse marks the end or change of some things in life. You may have to shut some doors in your life's emotional, professional, or personal aspects. Although these endings may appear difficult, they are essential for your development. This is the time to be alone, find yourself and think about life. Take a break if you are stressed or if you have been emotionally charged up so that you can regain your composure. Be careful with money matters, especially when it comes to investing.

Scorpio: If you have been planning for a promotion or job change, this period may help you understand what you need to do. You may need to reconsider your financial plans, especially in investment, real estate, stocks, or insurance plans. If single, newfound friends may be purely platonic, but it is advisable not to rush into a relationship without getting to know the other person well. The eclipse may cause a focus on circulation or leg-related problems.

Sagittarius: If you are looking for a new job, this solar eclipse may abruptly change your career path. You may discover that there are openings in areas that are associated with communication, writing, management or public service. Make sure that your superiors understand your goals and aspirations well. One should improve the work-life balance during this time. Singles need to consider how career plans connect to your love life.

Capricorn: This eclipse suggests letting go of something no longer productive in your personality growth. You might question some values or seek more profound meanings of existing life circumstances. Singles may be attracted to someone with similar beliefs on specific aspects of life. For the committed, this eclipse is an excellent time to discuss your partnership goals and dreams. Health issues relating to lever should not be ignored.

Aquarius: This period of change may present you with challenges that force you to face your phobias. Do not fight inevitable changes; accept them as part of the growth process. Do not rush to grab new opportunities as they may not align with your career plans, or the company may not be financially sound. This is also a good time to pay off debts or any monies owed to someone. Stay honest in financial matters.

Pisces: This is a time to rethink how you go about relationships, whether romantic, business or even friendship. It can make you think about whether the current relationships are healthy for your growth or whether you need to change something. The presence of Ketu means that some relations, especially those no longer useful for you, may end, or you may need to distance yourself. If you work in people-facing jobs like sales, public relations, or management, this eclipse may compel you to reconsider how you interact with others.

