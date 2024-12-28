Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for December 28, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: The Magician With 2025 just around the corner, this is the perfect time to start thinking about what you want to focus on in the new year. Read your daily tarot prediction for December 29, 2024(Pixabay)

Do you have a list of goals? If not, start one today. Write down what makes you happy and what you'd like to do more of. Maybe there’s something you've been meaning to try or pick back up, put it on your radar and commit to it!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Something unexpected might pop up and need your attention. Whether it’s a tech issue or an urgent message, handle it quickly so it doesn’t disrupt your day for too long. Deal with it now, and you'll be back to your routine in no time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It’s a brand-new day, and you’re in charge! Life is like a blank canvas waiting for you to paint on it. What do you want to create today? Take a moment to imagine the possibilities, then bring that vision to life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You’re soft and sensitive, but stronger than people think. Right now, you might feel like someone isn’t being totally honest with you. Are they telling you what they think you want to hear instead of the truth? Let them know you’d rather have honesty—you’re tougher than they realize.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Take a moment to look beyond the daily grind. Step outside or look up at the stars tonight. The universe has messages for you, but you need quiet time to hear them. Let stillness guide your spirit and connect you to the bigger picture.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Virgo, you love rules, but sometimes they hold you back. Today, think about the rules in your life that give you a false sense of safety. Are there ones you can bend or change to help you grow? It’s okay to challenge the status quo when it’s keeping you stuck.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Two heads are better than one. Share your ideas with a friend or someone whose talents complement yours. Brainstorm together, write your thoughts down, and build on them later. Collaboration could bring something amazing to life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Ready for something new? Whether it’s launching a creative project or exploring a fresh idea, now’s the time to plan your first steps. Do your research, find your inspiration, and set a launch date. Don’t overthink it—just take the leap!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Sagittarius, forgiveness is freeing. Is there someone you need to forgive or apologize to? Let go of past grudges, and don’t forget to forgive yourself too. It’s a gift you can give yourself as the year comes to an end.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Instead of talking about what you’re working on, let your results do the talking. Focus on your goals, and let your achievements shine without needing a big announcement.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Whether it’s an old relationship or a project you gave up on, don’t let others’ opinions hold you back. Trust yourself, you know what’s best for your heart and future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Healing takes time, Pisces, but it also takes effort. If you’ve been holding onto heartache, consider taking an active approach to heal. Don’t just wait for it to pass—do something that brings you peace and helps you move forward.