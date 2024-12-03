Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for December 2024

Aries: Ace of Wands This tarot card will encourage you to find your inner strength. Taking time for meditation and building healthy habits can help you feel stronger in body, mind, and spirit. This card also reminds you to pay attention to the food you eat—it fuels you just like the fire in the card. Monthly Tarot Card Predictions for December 2024.

Using clear quartz or moonstone can keep you grounded and focused, helping you make progress on your goals for the new year.

Taurus: The High Priestess

This tarot card will urge you to reflect on the past and spend time looking inward. As the year winds down, this self-reflection will prepare and energize you for 2025.

You may also uncover hidden talents that were overlooked or set aside due to a lack of encouragement in the past. Now is the time to cheer yourself on and create firm boundaries to protect and nurture these rediscovered gifts.

This month, working with obsidian or clear quartz can help you stay grounded and focused as you reconnect with your inner wisdom.

Gemini: Three of Swords

This tarot card will remind you that the holiday season can bring stress, especially if you don’t see eye to eye with family on certain values. You might find yourself feeling upset by the actions of those close to you.

This card encourages you to acknowledge any sadness you feel and let it guide you toward healing and peace. Working with moonstone or aquamarine can support you in finding calm and emotional clarity during this time.

Cancer: Four of Swords

This tarot card will encourage you to slow down and embrace December as a time for rest and renewal. Set firm boundaries, and don’t let anyone guilt you into overextending yourself—you deserve to unwind and enjoy the end of the year!

Use this downtime for reflection to step into 2025 feeling refreshed and empowered. Working with clear quartz can help bring clarity as you honour your emotions and let them guide you through the weeks ahead.

This tarot card will remind you to align your hard work with clear goals. Without a purpose, you may find yourself overworking as a way to avoid deeper emotional challenges.

Take time to reflect and meditate—it will help you find peace and ensure your energy is spent in the right places. This way, your efforts can truly pay off where it matters most.

Virgo: Six of Pentacles

This tarot card will remind you that hard work alone may not always lead to success, especially in situations where privilege plays a role in shaping opportunities. Be open to seeking support when needed and offer help to others when possible.

Remember, what you give comes back to you. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness—it’s part of the balance of life.

Death tarot card is a symbol of transformation and new beginnings. While it may seem intimidating, it signals the end of one chapter and the start of another. With December here and a new year approaching, take time to reflect on what no longer serves you. Decide what you’re ready to let go of and what you want to carry with you into 2025.

Scorpio: Eight of Wands

This card will encourage you to stay alert and grab every opportunity that comes your way. This energy can help you end the year strong and step into 2025 with motivation and focus. Consider making lists to stay organized and track what you want to achieve or improve in your life—it'll keep you aligned with your goals.

Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles

This card for this month will encourage you to step into a team-player mindset—connect with others, exchange ideas, and draw inspiration from different perspectives. By leaning on collective strengths, you'll create something truly meaningful. A year-end getaway or even a cosy staycation could help refresh your energy and set a positive tone for the new year.

Capricorn: Two of Wands

This card will remind you that achieving your goals requires careful planning. Take this time to set strong intentions and create a solid roadmap before stepping into 2025. Journaling or mind mapping can help you organize your thoughts and get everything in order.

If you feel guided, working with clear quartz or blue jasper this month can help you stay focused and gain clarity about your next steps.

Aquarius: Two of Pentacles

This card will remind you that love cannot be bought or traded—it must be nurtured to grow strong. This month, avoid spending too much on expensive gifts to win someone’s affection. Instead, focus on heartfelt gestures and long-term planning. This will allow you to invest in something truly meaningful, like a beautiful experience or an extended vacation with your family.

Pisces: Three of Wands

This card will remind you to step out of your comfort zone doesn’t always have to feel uncomfortable. In fact, it can be the excitement that propels you forward, like a thrilling adventure into the unknown. Let December be a time for you to embrace this energy, so you can enter 2025 with more courage and inner strength.

If you feel drawn to it, work with blue jasper or Chrysocolla to help you find peace within and joy in the world around you.