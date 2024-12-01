Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 1 to 7, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Knight of Swords Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

Surprising your parents with a thoughtful gift will bring immense joy and strengthen family bonds. It’s also a good time to identify and address feelings of loneliness to enhance your overall well-being. Professionally, you are likely to design a strategic plan that will set you up for success. Business owners may find it easier to raise funds for their ventures. Adopting a low-fat diet will greatly assist those aiming to improve their fitness. Romantic life might seem dull, but rekindling the spark is essential. Be prepared for potential disruptions in travel due to inadequate planning. A legal issue related to a recent property deal may arise, so proceed with caution.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: The Strength

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Lovers

This week, you’ll shed negative habits, filling you with renewed energy and positivity. Patience and understanding will bring professional success. When investing, focus on long-term gains for financial stability. Married couples might resolve past differences by fostering forgiveness. Changing your behavior or showing restraint will help maintain harmony at home, paving the way for open communication. Relocating to a better home is on the cards for some, which could prove beneficial. Be mindful of unnecessary spending to maintain financial health.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Nine of Wands

On the professional front, managers will likely showcase their expertise. New romantic developments may uplift your mood. Children will successfully balance academics and extracurriculars, creating a peaceful home environment. Avoid sticking to outdated projects that result in financial losses. It’s a favorable time to buy property, as its value may soon increase. If planning a vacation, expect some changes to accommodate others. Refrain from taking loans, as repayment might become difficult. A visit to the doctor may be necessary this week, and practicing yoga could improve your mental strength.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Magician

Career: Knight of Swords

Face every challenge with courage and confidence. Maintaining good health will show its benefits. Your communication skills will come in handy at work. Be mindful of rising expenses, as poor management could lead to financial strain. Avoid partnerships in financial matters if possible. A family picnic may offer the chance to strengthen bonds. Singles may not find success in romantic pursuits this week. If you're considering a property loan, progress may be slow. Taking a road trip for leisure or a specific purpose is a possibility.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Temperance

Practicing self-discipline will help you control your emotions, putting you in a strong position at home. Managers will achieve success by improving their knowledge, and some may step into leadership roles. Delayed payments may finally come through, boosting your financial situation. Marital issues will be resolved with family support, and couples may reignite their affection. Accompanying someone on a road trip will turn out to be more enjoyable than anticipated. Completing a property deal looks promising. However, an upset stomach may keep you indoors, so seek medical advice if necessary.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Love: Judgement

Mood: The World

Career: The Emperor

A festive mood at home will keep you happy throughout the week. Engaging in discussions about future goals with experienced individuals can lead to valuable insights. Some may acquire new property this week. Managers looking to elevate their business should explore new management concepts. Refrain from making large financial commitments without expert advice. Neglecting your romantic relationship might lead to emotional instability, so make time for your partner. A new fitness regimen could improve your health. For those interested in international property, it’s a favorable time, but ensure all documents are in order.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Swords

Stay grounded and focused this week. Confidence will help you navigate a challenging professional environment. While your income might increase, watch for rising expenses. Shyness could prevent you from seizing a romantic opportunity, so try to be more assertive. At home, avoid criticizing others to maintain harmony. Excessive worrying may disrupt your mental peace, so address it quickly. Be cautious with your spending, especially among friends. If purchasing property, thoroughly assess its location for future value.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

Your self-driven attitude will help you excel in a competitive work environment. Collaborating with your team will also lead to success. Exercise caution when investing in new business ventures to avoid costly mistakes. Your caring nature will contribute to a happy home life. If you fail to empathize with your partner, it could create emotional distance in your relationship. A companion may make an upcoming trip more enjoyable. Before committing to property purchases, review your finances carefully. Positive developments on the health front are expected, particularly in managing heart and circulatory issues.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: The Magician

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Aligning with ambitious individuals will enhance your future prospects. Learning new management techniques could boost your career. Enjoy a joyful time with guests, reliving fond memories. Some may find that a close friendship develops into a lasting romantic relationship. However, frequent travel might become tiresome, especially if unplanned. It’s advisable to delay property investments, as some deals may be risky. Be mindful of hurtful comments that could upset family members. If tooth pain persists, seek immediate care to prevent further issues.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Hermit

Creative freedom at work will inspire you to perform at your best. Striving for professional excellence may lead to recognition and promotion. New financial opportunities will remain a top priority, and investing in conservative schemes will prove beneficial. Those searching for love may find success, and couples will rekindle their connection. On the family front, efforts to bring joy will be well-received. If planning to sell property, expect a favorable deal. Last-minute work commitments may cause you to cancel a planned trip, but your understanding nature will help preserve marital harmony.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Love: The Star

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Four of Coins

You’ll continue to make progress toward your personal goals this week. Small gestures toward your guests will win appreciation and blessings from elders. Unconventional approaches to romance are likely to succeed, bringing excitement to your love life. Be careful not to let success inflate your ego; staying humble will ensure colleague support. Avoid lending money or items, as getting them back may be challenging. Some of you may face stressful times at work, which could impact their health. If buying property, consider commercial investments.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: Four of Cups

Adopting a lively and effective approach to life will bring positive changes. You might earn financial gains from both moveable and immovable properties. Managers will stand out by maintaining high standards in their work. Family happiness will increase if you let go of controlling behaviour. Efforts to revive romance may not fully meet expectations, so avoid making hasty decisions. Prospects for securing a property at a great price are bright, but don’t overspend on entertainment. A short vacation will offer a refreshing break.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920