Libra Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022: Keep an eye on your health

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives' honesty and resolve can contribute to their success today. Maintaining concentration is essential if you want to make progress toward your intended targets. Libra natives may enjoy productive workdays by understanding the value of teamwork. Having a solid group behind you is essential if you want to achieve your goals. You and your partner may be perplexed by the differences that have recently emerged. As you work through your issues with loved ones, you'll find that your family life improves and brings you joy. Work-related stress could have a negative impact on your personal life. Those Libra students studying for government or competitive exams usually do well on the tests. Some people might get accepted to a prestigious university. Establishing a rapport with customers in other countries can be beneficial for Libra natives. It would help if you exercised caution around both allies and adversaries to avoid financial setbacks.

Libra Finance Today

A few of you may be thinking about venturing into business together. After a short pause, you might be able to reassess your financial situation and identify promising investment and profit opportunities. Eventually, you'll realise how right you were.

Libra Family Today

Today is also a good day to find some common ground with your parents. Get in touch with them and ask for their blessings so that everything in your life goes smoothly. The whole family might rejoice at the news of a successful marriage proposal for one of their members.

Libra Career Today

Today could be the day Libra natives learn they may have been promoted, given a new role, or given a new job description. This may turn out to be a great chance for future growth and an engaging, unique learning experience.

Libra Health Today

Libra natives may have a strong religious bent and a deep appreciation for spiritual practices. It's a great time to expand your mind and grow as a person. You can keep an eye on your health and fitness and engage in regular exercise if you like.

Libra Love Life Today

This week, Libras, it's essential that you learn to put your ego in check. There may be a source of anger and unease in your romantic life, and it may be someone else. Issues in your romantic life need to be discussed and solved. Your situation will change for the better if you make decisions with self-control and composure.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Forecast for 5th December 2022

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

