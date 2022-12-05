Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 5, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Businessmen are most likely going to make unexpected profits today. You may earn huge financial gains by selling an ancestral property. Working professionals may finish off a pending assignment today. Avoid travelling outside your city, if possible. Your health will remain consistent, provided you take good care of your diet. You are going to maintain strong bond with your family members.

Love Focus: Love and romance will play a big role in your relationship today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Prep yourself up for a productive day ahead. This will bring fruitful opportunities to you on the professional front. Despite your sudden expenses, your finances will be in the right place. You may feel motivated to start working out today. Students will need to focus on their studies if you want to perform well in the upcoming exams. Try to spend some quality time with your family members.

Love Focus: This is a perfect day to rekindle your bond. Take your partner out on a romantic date!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your intuition will lead you on the right path today. Just follow your gut and see how it takes you to great heights on professional grounds. Students may find it difficult to focus on their academics. You are going to maintain strong bond with your family members. Investments may yield you unexpected gains today. Both work trips and holidays are on the cards for you, Gemini.

Love Focus: Your mutual understanding will make your relationship grow!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The stars are indicating that your dream may come true today. It seems to be a favorable day for you in terms of professional and financial growth. Chances of earning money through multiple sources are quite high today. Moreover, it is a perfect day to invest in a land or property. Students may be required to put in some extra hours for exam preparation. Family ties will remain strong today.

Love Focus: Best day to rekindle excitement and intimacy in your romantic relationship!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Things seem to be quite fruitful in your professional life today. You will overcome challenges and achieve your academic goals today. Your concentration will be at its peak today which would help you remain focused on your future plans. Moreover, you will receive full support from your family members, which will uplift your confidence. There could be a family discussion regarding real estate investment. You need to be extra watchful regarding your health.

Love Front: Be prepared to bask in the glow of your partner's undivided attention!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

The day will begin on a happy and exciting note. Today is a great day to put your verbal and linguistic abilities to work. There are high chances that you will be recognized by your seniors for your commendable work. Health needs to be taken care of. Property related investments may yield financial gains. Try to keep your travel plans on hold for some more time.

Love Front: You will discover the root cause of misunderstanding, and work on it to rekindle your romantic bond.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

It seems to be a lucky day for the Libra students. Chances of getting accepted to your dream university are quite high. As far as professional life is concerned, your hard work and honesty will take you on a successful path today. Teamwork will prove to be fruitful for you. You will maintain harmonious relationship with your family members. Work-related stress could have a negative impact on your health.

Love Focus: Make efforts to establish intimate bond with your partner!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Maintaining a positive outlook would help you overcome work place challenges today. Staying optimistic should be your mantra of leading a stress-free professional life. Your healthy lifestyle will help you stay active. You may find abundant opportunities to enhance your skill set. Your finances will be in the right place today. You may receive unexpected monetary gains. Some of you may even consider purchasing a new vehicle or property today.

Love Focus: A perfect day to take your love relationship to a next level!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your stars are indicating a favorable day ahead. Lucrative opportunities may knock at your door today. Your strong convincing skills will lure some important clients, bringing good financial gains in your life. Moreover, no health issue is likely. Students awaiting offer letters from international universities may receive good news today. It is advised not to invest in real-estate market today.

Love Focus: You may feel an urge to spend some quality time with your loved one.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It seems to be a perfect day to make some calculative decisions related to your career and finance. Some fruitful opportunities may come your way today. You will also be able to maintain financial stability, and clear off your debts. Later in the day, you may feel inspired to help the less fortunate ones. Follow a nutritious diet to stay away from health problems. Family bond will also remain strong.

Love Front: Plan a vacation with your partner to ignite the spark in your relationship!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It seems to be quite a productive day for you. You may keep hopping from one task to another. However, the end result will be quite fruitful. Your financial situation could also improve, as monetary gains are quite likely. Your parents will be your biggest cheerleaders. Health needs to be taken care of. You will have to devote time to your parents to maintain harmonious relationship with them. Investments should be done after proper research and consideration.

Love Focus: Singles may find their perfect match today!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your stars advise you to take an off from work today. Utilize this day to map out your future goals, and try to work on them. Your competitive spirit will be at its peak today. Students participating in exams today are most likely going to excel. Your health will significantly improve. Spending quality time with family members would help you relieve stress and anxiety. Property related investments could prove to be fruitful.

Love Focus: You may come across your ex-partner today!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON