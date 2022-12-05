Leo Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022: Reconcile past relationship tensions

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo natives’ minds may be relatively uncluttered today, allowing them to concentrate more easily. Making pivotal choices now makes sense. So as long as you have this drive, you may continue to work hard and advance in your career. Some happy developments at home could help maintain a peaceful atmosphere there. Students have a good chance of doing well on a challenging exam right now. There could be some family talk about buying or investing in real estate. Prepare to bask in the glow of your partner's undivided affection. You could gain the confidence to reach new heights if you do. When dealing with money today, it's best to be extra cautious. Overspending on the house could cause serious problems, so it's essential to keep your spending in check and avoid frivolous purchases. Some health problems, if not addressed in a timely manner, can cause additional stress and cost.

Leo Finance Today

Today is a day where you should be especially careful with spending, lest you find yourself in a monetary bind. You'll likely feel the need to lock up your valuables today. Be wary of making any financial transactions unless you know the people you are dealing with.

Leo Family Today

It would be best if you worked to reconcile any past relationship tensions. You can expect to receive a lot of love and encouragement from your loved ones later in the day, which will profoundly affect how you feel. A marriage ceremony may be on the cards for the eligible.

Leo Career Today

Keeping themselves professionally active and alert may help Leo natives achieve their goals. It could be beneficial to consult with more senior colleagues before making important decisions on the job. Working professionals can count on the backing of their peers.

Leo Health Today

While you'll have a healthy immune system, you might have trouble with digestion or joint pain. You might benefit from trying out some natural or traditional treatments for minor injuries or illnesses. You'll be healthy again if you've been sick by the day's end.

Leo Love Life Today

You may experience positive development and growth in a relationship that has been stuck in a rut. The love you share with your partner may grow stronger today. Expect your loved one to shower you with affection, gifts, and happiness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

Forecast for 5th December 2022

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

