Weekly Love Horoscope for 5-11 December, 2022

Aries: Contemplate your current wants and needs with respect to your romantic life. This week might be tricky if you're interacting with more than one person or if you've found yourself in a perilous position with a hitched individual. Your existing relationship can suffer as a result. Therefore, plan your moves meticulously and make wise decisions. Despite what you may have heard, things are not always better on the other side.

Taurus: If you and your partner have differences of opinion on finances, it's possible that your relationship may suffer. If one of you accuses the other of frivolous spending, the other may become defensive very fast. Attempt to discover a common ground so that you may arrive at a practical solution that satisfies both parties. This is a good week for the single to put off going on expensive dates or parties.

Gemini: This week, love and relationships may feel like an uphill fight. It's probable that your partner will be more agitated than normal. While this is going on, you're probably too exhausted to do anything about it. Do not rush into a new romantic relationship if you are currently single as it could back fire. It's possible that an ex-lover may make a surprise return and try to reignite things.

Cancer: This week, you and your significant other will both feel closer to one another than ever before. The two of you will be in the mood to have some alone time. There will be an overwhelming need to show your affection and a guarantee of safety and understanding. Don't second-guess yourself; simply get on with it. Chalk out your future goals and collaborate to take the relationship forward.

Leo: You may feel vulnerable this week as relationship stresses mount. Disputes with your lover might arise over the smallest of issues. Due to this, you won't be able to concentrate on anything, and you can even start to feel resentful against your companion. Don't worry, everything will get back to normal in this relationship if you just give it some time and distance.

Virgo: This week, you can be taken by surprise by a chance encounter that could lead to a passionate interaction. Even if you're in a committed relationship, you never know when someone could start hitting on you. Even though it may come as a shock, make sure to honour your commitment to your existing partner. In case you're currently single, this might be the most thrilling time to meet someone.

Libra: Your romantic hopes may be dashed this week, and you may find yourself whining a lot. You might not be pleased with the current state of affairs. Committed couples may experience difficulties owing to miscommunication and jealousy. Don't let your wrath get the better of you; it might ruin your relationship. Have patience; these issues will be resolved over the next few days.

Scorpio: A moral conundrum may arise this week. If you and your partner thought you were on the same page about anything, you could be surprised to learn that your partner's attitude changed. All of a sudden, there is a significant gap between the two, and you may be at a loss as to how to proceed. Don’t let philosophical differences come between you and a potential partner. Proceed with caution!

Sagittarius: This week you will surely observe some huge shift in your romantic life. There will be plenty of passion and adventure in your relationships. There will be peace and harmony once again in the home especially if a committed couple had a fight last week. For those who are currently single and have been thinking about making a romantic proposal, now is the time to do it.

Capricorn: This week, you'll feel renewed confidence and optimism, and it will give you the courage to say what you really feel. Your connection will show indications of improvement and eventually flourish. Before making a life-altering choice, consult your partner and give it serious thought. It's possible that your success, thanks to your partner's assistance, may strengthen your relationship.

Aquarius: Your relationship's rough spots are fading away, and life is returning to normal. Convey your honest sentiments to this individual and watch what an impact it makes to your connection. For the unattached, there is a high possibility of meeting the one, but only if you put in the effort to look. If you have recently broken out of a relationship do not make hasty decisions.

Pisces: Conflicts can emerge this week in personal relationships over a recent decision. Attempt to see things from your partner's point of view. You might be better served by adopting a more compassionate demeanour and offering encouragement. Put forth your best effort to preserve tranquilly. Those of you who are seeking a romantic partner can find this week to be a bit boring.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779