Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022: Keep your cool

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns can keep their nerve and take some calculated risks today. Seizing opportunities that can help you climb the corporate ladder is important. Even if you think too many external factors are thwarting your success, you should keep trying. You'll get where you want to be financially, and you might even come out ahead. Every single one of your efforts may be fruitful to a considerable degree. Later in the day, you may feel inspired to help the less fortunate and develop your spirituality. You'll probably be doing some serious travelling as well. You could benefit from nature's restorative powers by spending more time outdoors. You might finally get your hands on those long-awaited property documents. Any Capricorn student who tries to study abroad may succeed today.

Capricorn Finance Today

Consider exploring untapped investment opportunities. A significant uptick in your bank account is likely a result of your hard work today. If a business owner has been trying to sell a piece of commercial real estate without much success, they will suddenly find an abundance of interested parties.

Capricorn Family Today

Today, you may get along great with your siblings, pals, and family. For some Capricorn people, the day may bring happy news regarding the next generation. You can count on the advice of your elders in any endeavour.

Capricorn Career Today

You may have to deal with some minor difficulties in your professional life today, but your patience and determination may see you through. It's possible that Capricorn individuals might have to hold their ground at the workplace. Maintain a calm demeanour when defending your stance, Capricorn natives.

Capricorn Health Today

There is no reason for alarm, but those with a predisposition to hypertension should keep a close eye on their blood pressure. Don't overdo it on the food or the work, or you could endanger your health.

Capricorn Love Life Today

There's a good chance that your spouse's financial situation and career prospects may improve today. There's a chance they'll publicly thank you for all you've done to help them. Capricorn singles have an opportunity to rekindle old flames or meet a long-lost friend.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

Forecast for 5th December 2022

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON