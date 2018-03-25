102 Not Out new poster: Old boys, Amitabh and Rishi, love goofing around. See pic

The old boys are in no mood to let go. Actor Rishi Kapoor, early on March 25, shared a new poster of his upcoming film, 102 Not Out. His co-star in the film is Amitabh Bachchan, who will appear in the role of his 102-year-old dad. Rishi, meanwhile, plays a cranky 75-year-old.

The new poster continues with the ‘Baap cool, beta old school’ tag. We see Amitabh holding a gardening instrument meant to water plants and is ‘watering’ his son. Rishi, meanwhile, sits on the ground, has a gamcha (small towel) on his shoulder and has similar equipment in his hand. The poster seems to suggest — fathers always nurture their ward, irrespective of their age.

This Umesh K Shukla directorial is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well-known Gujarati play by the same name.

Despite the age of the principal characters in the film, director Shukla feels it remains a very young film at its core and is optimistic that the audience will love it too.

Elaborating on this, Amitabh had earlier said, “I know the country loves the younger, fresh and vibrant new generation, as it should deservedly , but who ever said the ‘oldies’ are not capable to do similar… We know you may not love us, but given a chance we shall not disappoint you either... and that is as immodest as I can get.”

Shukla said Amitabh and Rishi have appeared together in a number of successful films. He believes the audience will appreciate them in this new father-son avatar too.

“For the first time, Amitabh and Chintuji (Rishi) are essaying Gujarati characters. We have seen them as friends and brothers, but not like father and son. People will love them. After watching the film, people would like to take them home (in their mind) and not leave them behind in the theatre.”

Rishi had said earlier, “Being in ‘102 Not Out’ brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film.”

