Baap cool, beta old school: Amitabh Bachchan shares new poster of 102 Not Out

Almost a month after the first trailer of the film was unveiled, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new poster of 102 Not Out that stars Rishi Kapoor alongwith Big B. Amitabh is seen making fun of his son, Rishi, who is hiding inside an eggshell in the poster!

The new poster goes with the caption ‘Baap cool, beta old school’. Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “T 2752 - Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL! Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment COME ONNNNNN .. !!! Ye pehla poster, ek anokhi gaatha pita putra ki, 4th May.”

T 2752 - Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL!

Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment



COME ONNNNNN .. !!!

ये पहला poster ,, एक अनोखी गाथा , पिता पुत्र की ,, 4th May pic.twitter.com/lsJPlO7iGq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2018

Amitabh’s character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film. Billed as an unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well-known Gujarati play by the same name.

In a statement to Variety, Amitabh said earlier, “I know the country loves the younger, fresh and vibrant new generation – as it should deservedly , but who ever said the ‘oldies’ are not capable to do similar .. we know you may not love us, but given a chance we shall not disappoint you either .. and that is as immodest as I can get.” Rishi said in the same article, “Being in ‘102 Not Out’ brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film.”

The film will release on May 4.

