9 years of My Name is Khan: Karan Johar thanks Shah Rukh, Kajol; Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra get special mentions

Karan Johar is a busy man — between hosting a popular TV chat show, Koffee With Karan, backing blockbusters like Baahubali and 2.0, producing hit films like Raazi and Dhadak, directing films like Takht with a stellar starcast and posting adorable pictures of his life with his two kids (Yash and Roohi), life couldn’t have been better.

However, every once in a while, he goes down the memory lane and shares memories from the past. Like he did on Tuesday, sharing a poster of his film, My Name Is Khan, while adding that it has now completed nine years.

He wrote: “#9YearsOfMyNameIsKhan ...I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story....thank you for creating it @ShibaniWrites ....and thank you @iamsrk for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly... thank you @KajolAtUN for your eyes...your silences and more....”

#9YearsOfMyNameIsKhan ...I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story....thank you for creating it @ShibaniWrites ....and thank you @iamsrk for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly... thank you @KajolAtUN for your eyes...your silences and more....🙏 pic.twitter.com/t1w7TdxF07 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2019

So many brilliant memories I have !! Specially of you signing autographs when you were an AD ( not a star) and of SID’s stoic silences in the face of adversity!!! And ofcourse of @abhivarman smiling!! A rare sight!!!!😂 https://t.co/ENPuXCVEdA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2019

He also wrote a message on Varun Dhawan’s post, who remembered the film as the one on which he “learnt so much”. Varun and Sidhartha Malhotra were assistant directors on My Name is Khan. “So many brilliant memories I have !! Specially of you signing autographs when you were an AD ( not a star) and of SID’s stoic silences in the face of adversity!!! And ofcourse of @abhivarman smiling!! A rare sight!!!!,” Karan wrote.

In the 2010 film, Shah Rukh Khan played a Muslim man named Riwzan with Asperger’s syndrome, who travels to the US, falls in love with a Hindu divorcee with a young son, faces discrimination because of his identity and, after a frightening turn of events post September 11 attacks, travels to meet President George W Bush, to tell him and the United States that “my name is Khan and that I am not a terrorist”.

Karan, meanwhile, remains busy with his Koffee With Karan. The latest episode featured Luka Chuppi pair of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan and the next will feature, Student of the Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

