Home / Bollywood / A Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion happened in comments section of Katrina Kaif’s post, with Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar

A Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion happened in comments section of Katrina Kaif’s post, with Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan and Zoya Akhtar jumped into the comments section of Katrina Kaif’s new Instagram post. Check it out here.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Katrina Kaif swims with a whale shark.
Katrina Kaif’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar and co-star Hrithik Roshan have reacted to the actor’s new social media post, which shows her swimming in the ocean with a large fish. Hrithik and Zoya left comments on Katrina’s post, which has garnered over 3.2 million views.

Katrina shared the video on Instagram, and captioned it, “tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend.” The video shows the actor, wearing white, swimming gracefully alongside a whale shark. “Very cool,” wrote Hrithik in the comments section, while Zoya left a heart emoji.

 

Katrina and Hrithik have also worked together in the action film Bang Bang. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also featured Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin.

Katrina last appeared on screen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Her film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was supposed to release in March, but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik, meanwhile, delivered back-to-back hits in 2019, with Super 30 and War. Zoya received much acclaim for her recent film, Gully Boy. She followed it up with a segment in the anthology horror film, Ghost Stories.

Also read: Katrina Kaif’s home is a boho paradise. Step inside her Instagram-ready flat with these pics

Katrina has also contributed towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” she wrote in a social media post.

