Katrina Kaif’s home is a boho paradise. Step inside her Instagram-ready flat with these pics

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:40 IST

Katrina Kaif’s home may not be sprawling across multiple acres but it is surely one of the cosiest. The actor lives in an adorable flat in Mumbai with her sister Isabelle and has decked it up with the simplest and also the classiest decor.

The actor lives in Andheri West’s Mourya House. Though she rarely posts pictures of her home on social media, fans have indeed caught a glimpse of her spiral staircase that goes up to the second floor, right from her living room. There’s pop art on the walls and distressed furniture all around the house.

From the doors to the cupboards to her bookshelves, every piece of wood carries a rugged, stripped down finish. The exposed brick walls give a bare-bones vibe to the whole space.There isn’t really any colour pallette that runs through the house -- the upholstery on the sofa and her accent chair is completely different and the rug has a style of its own -- but the boho aesthetic ties the entire space together.

Check out pictures of Katrina’s home:

Katrina and her sister Isabella have been living together during the lockdown. They were cooking, cleaning and working out together and sharing pictures and videos from their home on social media.

Katrina shared a video of how she had to teach herself the proper way to clean utensils. She even uploaded multiple workout videos, which she did on her sunny terrace.

The actor was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. He next release is supposed to be Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. However, the film has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

