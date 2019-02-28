After Sara Ali Khan’s mag cover debut, Kareena Kapoor stuns in gold in latest photoshoot

Actor Kareena Kapoor is any fashion magazine’s dream cover girl. She is now the face of Femina Wedding Times’ March issue and features on the edition’s cover as well.

Kareena’s make-up artists, stylists and other team members took to Instagram to share her pictures from the shoot. Kareena’s many fanpages have also shared her stunning pictures on social media. In the pictures, Kareena is seen in a golden saree and lehengas by Tarun Tahiliani. Check them out:

Talking to the magazine, Kareena said she loves her life and wishes to work as long as she can. “The movies have given me so much love and I’m blessed with the best family, friends, most loving husband and funnily enough, a son who is the country’s most popular sensation. Going forward a decade or two from now, I would like to still find myself working on a film set doing what I love and then going home to my family. I will work in movies till the day I die,” she said.

Earlier this week, Kareena’s step daughter Sara Ali Khan made her magazine cover debut with Filmfare. She shot in Kenya for magazine’s cover shoot.

Kareena will soon be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. She said she will undergo dialect training for the historical period drama, which is based in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

The 38-year-old actor says her character in the film is “socially relevant.” “It’s a different film because I’ve not really done a period film like this. There will be a certain amount of dialect preparation, look tests that will happen. I’m also working with Karan after a very long time so I’m very excited,” Kareena told PTI. The actor said Karan has evolved as a director and even she has “completely changed as an artiste” since they last worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

“Hopefully it’ll be a part which will be remembered because it’s socially relevant. It’s a strong character. The best part is it’ll be completely different than what I did in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Poo,” she added. The historical drama also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will reportedly go on floors later this year.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 15:09 IST