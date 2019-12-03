e-paper
Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan seeks blessings at Golden Temple. See pics and video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in Amritsar to shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, sought blessings at the Golden Temple.

bollywood Updated: Dec 03, 2019 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan visited the Golden Temple on Monday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan visited the Golden Temple on Monday.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to Amritsar on Monday to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha. Before she began filming, she offered prayers at the Golden Temple. She was seen wearing a grey kurta, with a dupatta over her head.

Pictures of Kareena were shared on Instagram by Naina Sawhney, who has been a part of the team that manages the actor. “Amritsar! Visit to Golden Temple #lalsinghchaddha #Beautiful and #serene,” she wrote.

“With my Fav person at my fav place golden temple. Just pure magic,” another picture was captioned. A video of her at the shrine is also doing the rounds on social media.

 

 

 

Recently, Kareena’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan also sought blessings at the Golden Temple.

Last month, Aamir took to social media to share the first look poster of the film. In the poster, he is seen wearing a checkered shirt and sporting a turban and beard. “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha,” he wrote.

 

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration, after Talaash and 3 Idiots. The film was announced on the former’s 54th birthday and is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Also read: Aamir Khan describes Lal Singh Chaddha, says ‘He’s a lovable, innocent Sikh guy’

Aamir will reportedly lose 20 kgs to play the younger version of his character. “The actor follows a special diet consisting of sabzi roti and some protein intake,” a source had told Hindustan Times earlier this year.

Written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The film will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

