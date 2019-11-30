e-paper
Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple as he takes time off Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. See pics

Aamir Khan paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he is shooting for his film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2019 17:49 IST

Asian News International
Aamir Khan pays obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 30.
Aamir Khan pays obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 30.(IANS)
         

Actor Aamir Khan, who is all in excitement for his upcoming film-- Laal Singh Chaddha -- took some time off the shoot schedule to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, on Saturday. The Taare Zameen Par star was seen in a casual attire sporting a complete bearded look.

Surrounded by other devotees, Aamir was seen in a blue T-shirt, beige pants and a white head scarf. Aamir plays a Sikh man in Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actor, who was last seen in the Thugs of Hindostan, is pairing up with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

Aamir Khan pays obeisance at Golden Temple.
Aamir Khan pays obeisance at Golden Temple.
Aamir Khan (L) with Chief Sec of SGPC Roop Sigh during a visit to the Golden Temple.
Aamir Khan (L) with Chief Sec of SGPC Roop Sigh during a visit to the Golden Temple. ( PTI )

The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha would mark as the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies -- 3 idiots and Talaash.

Also read: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son. See pics

The film was officially announced on March 14, 2019, by Aamir on the occasion of his birthday. The movie is reportedly shot in Punjab. The buzz took over the media after he unveiled the teaser poster followed by his look from the movie.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020.

