Ajay Devgn drops loved-up note for Kajol as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha clocks 22 years: ‘In real life and reel’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:37 IST

As Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s romantic drama, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha celebrated its 22nd anniversary, the actor shared his thoughts on his reel and real-life partner. “22 years in real and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha,” the actor wrote while tagging Kajol and with a video of clips from the 1995 film.

Directed by Aness Bazmee, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha was a remake of The French Kiss starring Kevin Kline and Meg Ryan. It also starred Reema Lagoo.

22 years in real and reel.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 🌹🌹🌹🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/TKmVfRiU8h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2020

Ajay and Kajol first worked in a film Hulchul together and went on to collaborate on a number of films together, the most recent one being 2020’s Tanhaji: An Unsung Warrior. “We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul,” Kajol had told Humans of Bombay, “I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends.”

Kajol added that they were both dating someone else at the time but things worked out. “I was dating someone at the time and so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm and he eventually came around,” she said.

The couple has two children together -- daughter Nysa and son Yug. “Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter and vice versa,” she said about their marriage.