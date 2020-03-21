Alia Bhatt is clicked by ‘all time fav’ Ranbir Kapoor, couple puts end to break-up rumours. Here’s how their families reacted

bollywood

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has refuted rumours of break-up with Ranbir Kapoor - not in words - but with the perfect Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself gazing at the sunset while standing, in what looks like, her balcony. However, it was the photo credit that gave all away. She had credited her “favourite photographer RK”.

“Stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK,” Alia wrote alongside the image. Alia’s sister Shaheen commented on the post and said, “So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then.” While Neetu Kapoor posted a heart emoji on the image, Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Training my bf to be more like yours.”

Alia and Ranbir were working on their first film together, Brahmastra, before they decided to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was initially scheduled to be released on Christmas 2019. The extensive VFX involved has been the reason for its delay. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Alia recently celebrated her 27th birthday with sister Shaheen and her girl gang. In videos and pictures shared online, Alia can be seen cutting not one, but two cakes as others sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi - a story based on Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film revolves around an owner of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which she will be paired opposite Ram Charan.

