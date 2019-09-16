Alia Bhatt looks just like Soni Razdan in this throwback pic of her mom with Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil from Mandi

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:46 IST

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a stunning throwback picture of herself with actor Soni Razdan and late actor Smita Patil from their film Mandi on Sunday. While sharing the picture, Shabana couldn’t help but mention how much Soni and her daughter Alia Bhatt look alike.

“#AliaBhatt looks exactly like her mother #Soni Razdan. Here is proof. Still from #Mandi,” she captioned the photo. The black and white picture shows Soni, Shabana and Smita in an embrace, looking nervously at something.

Several friends and fans of Shabana also agreed with her about Soni’s similarity with Alia. “Both are beautiful and spectacularly talented,” wrote Richa Chadha. “True, also a good actress like her mom.Soni Razdan did not get the recognition that Alia got,” wrote another.

Alia is Soni’s daughter with her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt. Soni and Alia recently worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Alia is now working with Mahesh on Sadak 2. Her sister Pooja Bhatt is also a part of the film.

Even Soni had shared an old picture of herself a few months ago and all the fans could talk about was her uncanny similarity to Alia. “Alia is your carbon copy,” wrote one user, while another commented: “Alia is just a replica of yours. Very pretty.”

Alia will soon be seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht. She recently shared a picture from a meeting with Karan Johar for Takht. In the picture, she is seen holding a red coffee mug with ‘Takht’ written over it and Karan discussing about the film in front of her.

Takht is set to be Karan’s next ambitious directorial and boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Alia, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film, a period drama, is set to hit the big screens in 2020.

