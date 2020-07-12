e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan admitted for Covid-19, stable with minor breathing problems: hospital

Amitabh Bachchan admitted for Covid-19, stable with minor breathing problems: hospital

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. He has tested positive for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:19 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 in a swab test and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday. As per sources, he is stable with minor breathing problems.

Bachchan confirmed the development on Twitter and wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

According to sources at the hospital, Bachchan was experiencing breathlessness. He was rushed to the hospital on Saturday. “He is stable with minor breathlessness. But considering his age and previous illnesses including tuberculosis, his condition might deteriorate,” a doctor from the hospital said.

Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
As cases rise, several states impose localised lockdowns
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Current crisis worst of century: RBI
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
Cong thwarted BJP’s bid to topple Raj govt: Ashok Gehlot
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
Vikas Dubey had 22-year-old feud with slain officer
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In