Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus. His son Abhishek Bachchan hass also tested positive.

bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for Covid-19.
Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for Covid-19.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. The 77-year-old actor confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that his family and staff are also being tested. It has now been reported that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, has also tested positive for the disease.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” Amitabh confirmed on Twitter on Saturday evening.

 

According to sources at the hospital, he was experiencing breathlessness. On Saturday, around 10pm, he was rushed to the hospital.

Actors and other Bollywood colleagues have tweeted their wishes for his quick recovery. Taapsee Pannu wrote, “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon!champ !” Sonu Sood wrote, “Get well soon sir.”

“Sending you tons of love and best wishes ... please take care ... you ll be okay very soon!,” wrote Neha Dhupia.

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sarkar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Amazon Prime. Two of his films, Jhund and Chehre are ready for release. He is also working in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

