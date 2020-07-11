e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive: Harsh Vardhan, Taapsee Pannu wish him a quick recovery

Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive: Harsh Vardhan, Taapsee Pannu wish him a quick recovery

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans and colleagues are all praying for his good health after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood and many others have tweeted.

bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared with his followers on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, several of his co-stars and industry friends have tweeted, praying for his good health.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he wrote in a tweet.

 

 

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan wrote, “Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!”

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with him in Pink and Badlaa, wrote, “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ.” Actor Sonu Sood wrote, “Get well soon sir.”

 

 

 

Yami Gautam tweeted, “Praying for your speedy recovery, sir.” Raveena Tandon wrote, “Sending you , prayers love hugs and wishes for a speedy recovery!”

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Sending you tons of love and best wishes ... please take care ... you ll be okay very soon!” while Hansal Mehta said, “Prayers sir. Praying for your early recovery.”

Arjun Rampal, Arshad Warsi, Nimrat Kaur also wished Amitabh a speedy recovery.

According to sources at the hospital, he was experiencing breathlessness. On Saturday, around 10pm, he was rushed to the hospital.

“He is stable with minor breathlessness. But considering his age and previous illnesses including tuberculosis, his condition might deteriorate,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

top news
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, BS Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bengaluru
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Two arrested in Rajasthan for ‘attempts’ to topple government, political slugfest continues
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar assembly polls from August: CPI
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In