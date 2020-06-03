e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya get special anniversary wishes from Abhishek and Shweta, see rare photos

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to Instagram to wish their parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, on their 47th wedding anniversary.

bollywood Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:52 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married on June 3, 1973.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s marriage has withstood the test of time and proved to cynics that love is not dead. As the couple celebrates 47 years of togetherness on Wednesday, their children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda wished them on their anniversary with throwback photos.

“Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you,” Abhishek wrote, sharing a picture of Amitabh and Jaya from the archives. Shweta also posted an old picture of them and wrote, “Happy Anniversary,” followed by a heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Anniversary ♥️

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Wishes poured in from Bollywood celebrities, including Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Amit Sadh. “Happy anniversary to sir and ma’am ... lots of love to you @shwetabachchan ... see you on the other side,” Neha wrote. Fans also congratulated the couple.

Amitabh also shared a collage of his wedding pictures with Jaya and revealed the story behind them tying the knot. “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!” he wrote.

 

Currently, Amitabh and his family are quarantining in Mumbai. The city is bracing for a severe storm - Cyclone Nisarga - the first of its kind in more than a century. In a blog post, the actor wrote about the ‘wait before the storm’.

“Silence .. the wait before the storm .. NISARGA .. nature .. the stillness and the anxiety of what lies ahead .. indications of the winds before the rain and the expected deluge begin to show in short bursts .. the covers shiver .. the personnel in roofed shelter .. the unexpectancy lingers about .. It lounges about near by .. seeking the opportune moment to hit the land mass .. and rip apart the region in devastation .. nature .. nature has given us enough evidence of its presence superiority and standing .. We shall take it as it comes .. one braves the thought .. and the hopes rise until the reality strikes,” he wrote.

