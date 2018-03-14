Amitabh Bachchan resumes Thugs of Hindostan shoot, tweets illness helped him find out who his ‘dear ones’ are

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan had millions concerned about his health on Tuesday after he fell ill on the sets of his film, Thugs of Hindostan, in Jodhpur. The actor revealed that a team of his family doctors visited him in Jodhpur and “set him up again”. However, the actor resumed work later in the day.

Amitabh also tweeted about his health and wrote, “Kuch kasht badha, chikitsak ko chikitsa ke liye bulana pada, ilaaj prabal, swastha hue nawal, chalo isi bahane apno ka pata chala. (Pain aggravated and had to call doctors, the treatment is complete and I am healthy as new now. Got to know my dear ones in the process).”

Amitabh, who is in Jodhpur for the shooting of Thugs of Hindostan, wrote on his blog, “I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process.”

Elaborating on the superstar’s health, his wife Jaya Bachchan said at Parliament House in Delhi, “Amitji is fine. He has pain in the back and neck... The costumes are very heavy, so there’s some pain. Otherwise he is fine.”

Photographer Viral Bhayani posted pictures of Amitabh and wrote that the actor had resumed shooting Tuesday evening. “Nothing can stop this man. Fear is our weakness but not in his dictionary. Today evening #amitabhbachan started shooting again for #thugsofhindostan . That’s what professionals do. Today snapped amidst tight security at Mehrangarh Fort at Jodhpur.”

A Bollywoodlife report quoted a source as saying, “A team of doctors was flown down from Mumbai to Jodhpur for a routine check. They examined Mr Bachchan and after doing a few tests, they have cleared him to shoot an action sequence tonight. The doctors have been flown back to the city in a charter plane.”

Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom fame.

Amitabh also has another film in his kitty -- 102 Not Out, which also stars veteran star Rishi Kapoor. The actors will be starring together after two decades.

