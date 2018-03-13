Amitabh Bachchan says doctors looking at him in Jodhpur, will ‘set him up again’

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan said on Tuesday doctors are “fiddling around with his body” to “set me up again”, sending his fans to express concern about his health.

“I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process,” he wrote. The actor is currently in Jodhpur to shoot for Thugs of Hindostan.

#Rajasthan: A team of doctors arrived in Jodhpur from Mumbai to attend to actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is in the area for a shoot. pic.twitter.com/fhXPLwOSkU — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Officials at Ajit Bhawan Palace, the hotel where Amitabh is staying, have confirmed that he was shooting late last night and may be fatigued because of working late hours. The crew of Thugs of Hindostan was scheduled to leave Jodhpur Tuesday evening around 5pm but hotel sources confirmed that the departure has been rescheduled.

The 75-year-old actor wrote on his blog, “Ya .. so .. its 5 am .. the morning after the night that began yesterday .. for work .. some people need to work for a living .. and work hard .. Its been rough .. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears .. then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not .. that not is the catalyst .. when they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved.”

Read the entire blog here.

Earlier this week, Amitabh had shared pictures of Mehrangardh Fort where he shot for the film and wrote an elaborate blog about his experience there. “The imposing and monumental Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur. One of the largest in the country... intricate designing, impregnable structures and a fort that history states was never breached, ever. Its interiors so intricate, so artistically designed, housing within it several palaces... I wonder how they thought of the structure and how did they ever get to make something as imposing as this,” Big B wrote on his blog.

“... The entire controls barring a few, are managed by the ladies... Efficient, demanding, disciplined, screaming their heads off to inefficiency, but getting it done... So so remarkable...And such a joy to see the ladies on set... a region where they were nonexistent in the years gone by... In my time there were just 2 on shoots... The leading lady and her mother... That’s it...” he added.

Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom fame.

Amitabh also has another film in his kitty -- 102 Not Out, which also stars veteran star Rishi Kapoor. The actors will be starring together after two decades.

Follow @htshowbiz for more