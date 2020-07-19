e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan shares poem from hospital, says he stands with them who stand up for themselves

Amitabh Bachchan shares poem from hospital, says he stands with them who stand up for themselves

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an extract from a poem written by his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 19, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan shared a new update from the hospital.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a new update from the hospital.(Reuters)
         

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new update on his Twitter page from the Nanavati hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He shared an extract from poem written by his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

“T 3599 - Main hoon unke saath, khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reed. Kabhi nahi jo taj sakte hai apna nyayochit adhikaar, kabhi nahi jo seh sakte hai sheesh nawakar atyachaar, ek akele ho ya unke saath khadi ho bhari bheed; main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh (I stand with those who keep their spine straight at all times. Those who never stop fighting for their rights, those who never tolerate atrocities with their heads down, whether they are alone or there is a large group with them, I stand with those who keep their spine straight at all times),” he wrote on Twitter, dedicating it to those who ‘protect us’. 

Amitabh and his family - son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan - are currently being treated for Covid-19 at Nanavati hospital. While Amitabh and Abhishek have been hospitalised since June 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were brought in on Friday, after initially being asked to be under home quarantine. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source told PTI.

“Aishwarya had a cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days,” the insider added.

