Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary, shares a rare picture

Abhishek Bachchan shared a rare picture of his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 112th birth anniversary on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture of Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary.
Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture of Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary.
         

Abhishek Bachchan has shared an unseen picture of his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bacchan on his 112th birth anniversary on Wednesday. The monochrome picture shows the acclaimed poet sitting with wife Teji Bachchan at an event.

Abhishek captioned the picture, “It would have been my Grandfather’s 112th birthday today... Still remembered, still missed.” Photographer Atul Kasbekar commented to the post, “Lovely image. so stylish n such assured elegance.”

 

Amitabh Bachchan, who paid tribute to 26/11 heroes on Wednesday evening, had penned his thoughts on his blog as he remembered his late father. As he waited for the clock to strike 12, he wrote, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, the bells shall ring in the birth of Babuji .. 27th November 1907 .. and an avalanche of nostalgia and memory shall flood the gates .. The memories travel with me each day .. they reside by my side , by my reach, by ever within the read of some immediacy .. that is him , Babuji .... and all that was his and his mind was there for me .. and is for the rest .. each moment a craft to be learned to be in awe of and more so now when his absence be real .. and unadjustable ..”

Amitabh had also penned a few lines in Hindi and wrote its translation, “.. a body made of the Earth of the being , a mind filled with the exuberance of life ; my life, but just a moment .. that be my introduction to all. What a life .. what a mind .. what exuberance .. and what an introduction of his for this ..let me be .. in his Glory and in his thought .. that enough shall be my wanting and no more .. for there shall be space for none after ..”

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan watch Amitabh Bachchan perform on stage.
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan watch Amitabh Bachchan perform on stage. ( Varinder Chawla )

Abhishek, along with wife and actor Aishwarya Rai and sister Shweta Bachchan had attended the event on Wednesday where they watched Amitabh perform live on stage.

The actor is currently seen as a host on quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will soon join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the shooting of their film Brahmastra. He will then fly out of the country for the shoot of Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi as the male lead.

