Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Dancing Uncle, Sanjeev Srivastava, grooving to Khaike Paan. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has aced the social media game and often hints that he reads every tweet and message sent out to him. His latest post on Twitter is an example -- he has shared a video of dancing uncle aka Sanjeev Srivastava after he tweeted it to Big B, asking him to take a look.

Amitabh tweeted the video and wrote, “Superrrrr”. Sanjeev had shared the video and wrote, “Khaike Pan Banaras Wala Dance Cover by Dancing Uncle. #DancingUncle #Amitabhbachchan #Don #KhaikePanBanarasWala .@SrBachchan Sir bot himmat karke aapke song par dance kiya hai. Please dekhna jaroor.” It shows dancing uncle performing on the famous song from Don that was picturised on Amitabh.

Sanjeev rose to fame last year when the video of his dance at a wedding went viral in 2018. He soon got the opportunity to meet Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and his idol, Govinda

Dabbu Uncle, as he is fondly known, is an electronics professor from Madhya Pradesh. He had revealed that his life changed after his video got viral.

Sanjeev had then said, “I don’t want any money from anyone for this video. I am happy that people are enjoying it. I am grateful that people liked my video. It is because of the response I received for the video, my mother came down and saw the video. This made her smile. I was dying to see her cheerful face. I am happy that her smile is back and this will eventually help her to get over my younger brother’s untimely demise.”

