e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ananya Panday shares beach photo to wish Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday: ‘You will be my little baby forever’

Ananya Panday shares beach photo to wish Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday: ‘You will be my little baby forever’

Ananya Panday has posted a sweet birthday wish for Suhana Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, as she turns 20 on Friday.

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 08:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ananya Panday wishes Suhana Khan with a throwback picture from their Alibaug outing.
Ananya Panday wishes Suhana Khan with a throwback picture from their Alibaug outing.
         

Actor Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, has wished her best friend Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday. The Student of the Year 2 actor took to Instagram to wish Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter with a sweet message and a throwback picture.

Ananya shared a lovely picture from one of their outings to Shah Rukh’s Alibaug bungalow and wrote, “The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever.” While Suhana is on the left in a vest and a skirt, Ananya is in a green shirt.

Hindustantimes

Suhana was quick to acknowledge her friend’s birthday wish and went on to engage in a banter in the comments section. She wrote in response, “Hahaha you found one not bad,” and added, “I love youu thank you xxx” and “Misss uu.”

Several of their industry friends also wished Suhana in the comments section. Sussanne Khan wrote, “Two beautiful dolls inside and out.” Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday showered the post with a few heart emojis.

 

Suhana had recently posed for an at-home photoshoot at her residence Mannat. Her mother Gauri Khan clicked her photos and shared them on Instagram with a mention, “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!”

Suhana is currently staying with her family in Mumbai and has been utilising her time to learn belle dancing through online classes during her time at home. Belle dancer Sanjana Muthreja had recently shared a picture that displayed how their sessions are progressing now.

Also read: Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Check out her 10 best pics with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam

Suhana had returned from New York where she is studying ahead of the lockdown. Talking about her friend’s wish to join Bollywood, Ananya had told Pinkvilla last year, “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In