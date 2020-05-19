Anil Kapoor on seeing Sunita as his bride on wedding day: ‘She was smiling and I had tears in my eyes’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:29 IST

Anil Kapoor has shared fond memories of his wedding day as he and wife Sunita celebrate 36 years of marriage on Tuesday. The actor shared a few pictures from his wedding ceremony along with a note about the “best day” of their lives”.

The pictures shows Anil and Sunita as bride and groom, his parents on the right while they are doing some rituals. Anil’s sister Reena Marwah is also seen laughing in the picture.

Anil opened the note with an explanation about why the two had to wait for a few years before tying the knot. He wrote, “How 19th May became the best day of our lives! I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...in the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook!! I just wanted to be worthy of her.”

Sharing the minute details of his wedding day, he further wrote, “We got married on 19th May, against all odds....I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me....it was now or never for us and I’m so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together... many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor, Sunita celebrate 36th wedding anniversary: Sonam Kapoor calls it insane, Rhea says ‘exhausted just writing that’

The actor ended the note saying, “I won’t say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita.”

Several of their family members and friends reacted to the post in the comments section. Daughter Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Bua you look so excited and happy.” Brother Sanjay Kapoor was quick to complain, “Thanks for cutting me in the picture.”

Earlier in the day, Sunita wished Anil by sharing a picture on Instagram with the caption, “My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more