Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday post for son-in-law Anand Ahuja, here's what Sonam Kapoor gifted her husband. See pics, videos

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:51 IST

Anil Kapoor has penned a beautiful note for son-in-law Anand Ahuja on his birthday. Anil shared a few pictures of Anand looking dapper in a suit and some of him posing with wife Sonam Kapoor and him.

He wrote, “You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!”

Anand reacted to it with hands folded emoji and wrote, “the greatest blessings to have the families we have..and to have a father in law I can steal some poses from!”

Sonam had been building up to Anand’s birthday by sharing regular posts about his favourite food and places to visit. She got a special camera filter made on the occasion of his birthday and it features two of his favourite things - basketball and ice-cream.

Unveiling it on her Instagram, she wrote, “T-2 days for Anand’s birthday and I’m jumping up and down! Anand is nothing if not consistent, from the day I met him to now—his two favourites are exactly the same. Basketball and ice cream. I love you and I can’t wait!Swipe left for your next present @anandahuja P.S - This filter is now available on my profile guys. Would love for you guys to use it, and don’t forget to tag me!#EverydayPhenomenal #InstagramFilters #HappyBirthdayAnand #2daystogo #Birthday #BirthdayWeek #Basketball #IceCream.”

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also shared a small video on her Instagram stories with the new filter and said, “Happy birthday hooj.”

Anand and Sonam had tied the knot in a multiple-day wedding ceremony in Mumbai in May 2018. The actor now shuttles between Mumbai and London for work. She was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor.

