e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday post for son-in-law Anand Ahuja, here's what Sonam Kapoor gifted her husband. See pics, videos

Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday post for son-in-law Anand Ahuja, here's what Sonam Kapoor gifted her husband. See pics, videos

Anil Kapoor has written a sweet birthday post for daughter Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja.

bollywood Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have wished Anand Ahuja on his birthday.
Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have wished Anand Ahuja on his birthday.
         

Anil Kapoor has penned a beautiful note for son-in-law Anand Ahuja on his birthday. Anil shared a few pictures of Anand looking dapper in a suit and some of him posing with wife Sonam Kapoor and him.

He wrote, “You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!”

 

Anand reacted to it with hands folded emoji and wrote, “the greatest blessings to have the families we have..and to have a father in law I can steal some poses from!”

Sonam had been building up to Anand’s birthday by sharing regular posts about his favourite food and places to visit. She got a special camera filter made on the occasion of his birthday and it features two of his favourite things - basketball and ice-cream.

 

Unveiling it on her Instagram, she wrote, “T-2 days for Anand’s birthday and I’m jumping up and down! Anand is nothing if not consistent, from the day I met him to now—his two favourites are exactly the same. Basketball and ice cream. I love you and I can’t wait!Swipe left for your next present @anandahuja P.S - This filter is now available on my profile guys. Would love for you guys to use it, and don’t forget to tag me!#EverydayPhenomenal #InstagramFilters #HappyBirthdayAnand #2daystogo #Birthday #BirthdayWeek #Basketball #IceCream.”

Also read: Avrodh - The Siege Within review: The Uri Surgical Strike replay is high on drama but low on josh

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also shared a small video on her Instagram stories with the new filter and said, “Happy birthday hooj.”

Anand and Sonam had tied the knot in a multiple-day wedding ceremony in Mumbai in May 2018. The actor now shuttles between Mumbai and London for work. She was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on Aug 24, announces Election Commission
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on Aug 24, announces Election Commission
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In