e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Avrodh - The Siege Within review: The Uri Surgical Strike replay is high on drama but low on josh

Avrodh - The Siege Within review: The Uri Surgical Strike replay is high on drama but low on josh

Avrodh - The Siege Within review: Amit Sadh and Neeraj Kabi’s replay of the Uri surgical strikes is by the book but fails to give you those ‘josh’ moments.

tv Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:39 IST
Ruchi Kaushal
Ruchi Kaushal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Avrodh - The Siege Within review: Amit Sadh in a still from the show.
Avrodh - The Siege Within review: Amit Sadh in a still from the show.
         

Avrodh - The Siege Within
Cast: Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar, Madhurima Tulli, Pavail Gulati
Director: Raj Acharya

Just a year and a half after Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike took the box office by storm and amped up the career of Vicky Kaushal, a retelling of the 2016 surgical strikes has arrived on Sony Liv with double the runtime of the film. Titled Avrodh - The Siege Within, the show has some of the most competent actors and a tight script to boot. But, with no ‘how’s the josh?’ moment to give you that adrenaline push, the show falls a few inches short on emotion and action.

Watch: Avrodh - The Siege Within trailer here

Based on Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s book, India’s Most Fearless, Avrodh takes a deep and intricate look at the surgical strikes. Directed by Raj Acharya, the show has an impressive star cast with Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar and Arif Zakaria transforming into the pivotal characters even as Thappad actor Pavail Gulati and Bigg Boss 13 fame TV actor Madhurima Tuli make their presence felt.

It also feels refreshing to see a new set of faces stepping into the shoes of prominent figures from the Indian politics. Months after we saw Vivek Oberoi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale puts up an impressive performance as he imbibes the leader’s gestures as well. Sadly, Praveena Deshpande’s Sunita Bharadwaj fails to come close to the late foreign minister Sushma Swaraj’s persona and charm. Her stern appearance made me miss the ever-smiling and vivacious leader.

Neeraj Kabi in a still from  Avrodh The Siege Within.
Neeraj Kabi in a still from  Avrodh The Siege Within.

Pavail, straight off the success of Thappad, is delightful as a young soldier. Amit, whom we just saw delivering an impressive turn in Breathe Into The Shadows, returns in Avrodh as a no-nonsense officer. The Kai Po Che actor’s commitment to the role is evident as he beefs up to play a rough-and-tough special force officer who will let no one, not even his mother, divert his attention from his duty. Anant Mahadevan, who plays the defence secretary, appears to be the perfect associate to Neeraj Kabi, who finally takes a break from his recent grey characters to play the national security advisor, modelled on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Madhurima plays a journalist who compromises national security in her search for the next scoop. She is brought to order by Neeraj’s character but not before he distastefully asks someone to “put a leash on her”.

Also read: Pavail Gulati on his Thappad co-star Taapsee Pannu: ‘She doesn’t have a crew or bodyguards on sets, focuses on her work’

Darshan Kumaar in a still from Avrodh - The Siege Within.
Darshan Kumaar in a still from Avrodh - The Siege Within.

Despite all the right ingredients, a star cast on top of its game, a gripping story and patriotism served right off the griddle, Avrodh fails to give you that adrenaline rush. That moment when you are one with the camera and the cast are missing from the show. Even a major loss failed to break my heart, my wait for that war cry that could have stayed with me after the credits roll never ended. The show has its moments though – the scene where the Indian army soldiers spend the entire night under the open sky waiting for their target till the sunset is one such instance. It also makes a significant effort in highlighting the ability of the satellite technology to target the enemy location with utmost precision.

More intricate than passionate, Avrodh gives you an insight into what went into the build-up to the surgical strikes. It is just the josh that we are missing.

Author tweets @ruchik87

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In