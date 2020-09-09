Ankita Lokhande talks of karma after Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest: ‘Nothing happens by chance, you create your fate by your actions’

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:17 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande put out a note on being responsible for one’s actions, after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday. She put out a quote which said that nothing in this world happens by chance.

Her note read: “Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That’s Karma.” Sharing it, she simply wrote ‘justice’. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti was quick to respond. She wrote in the comments: “Congrats baby”.

On her Instagram stories, Ankita shared a fan-made illustration in which Sushant and his mother are having a conversation. Sushant says, “Maa, the truth has come out. Mother replies: ‘Han beta, your fans are fighting for it!’

Ankita shared a fan-made illustration.

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea in a drugs case linked to Sushant’s death, following which, she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

The court rejected Rhea’s bail application. The NCB told the court that she was an “active member” of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Sushant, her boyfriend. The NCB, however, said it did not want her custody as it had already questioned her for three days. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach sessions court for bail.

Ever since Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna in late July, accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds, Ankita has been supporting Sushant’s family’s side of the story. In August, speaking to Republic TV, she had flatly refused to believe that Sushant, whom she had dated for six years before their breakup in 2016, could have died by suicide. She had said: “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

Ankita often supports Sushant’s sister Shweta’s various social media campaigns for getting justice for her brother, be it calling for global prayer meet for the late actor to supporting billboards’ campaign in other countries.

(With PTI inputs)

