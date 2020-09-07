Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic quote about pain: ‘Your trauma is valid, it isn’t attention-seeking’

bollywood

Ankita Lokhande, who has been crusading for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a cryptic quote about pain and trauma. The quote says that one’s trauma is real and valid, regardless of how long ago it happened and whether others feel that their experiences are worse.

“Your trauma is valid. Even if other people have experienced ‘worse.’ Even if someone else who went through the same experience doesn’t feel debilitated by it. Even if it ‘could have been avoided.’ Even if it happened a long time ago. Even if no one knows. Your trauma is real and valid and you deserve a space to talk about it. It isn’t desperate or pathetic or attention-seeking. It’s self-care. It’s inconceivably brave. And regardless of the magnitude of your struggle, you’re allowed to take care of yourself by processing and unloading some of the pain you carry. Your pain matters. Your experience matters. And your healing matters. Nothing and no one can take that away,” the quote by Daniell Koepke read.

Sharing the quote on Instagram, Ankita added two hashtags - #youarevalid and #youareseen - in her caption. Support poured in from fans, with many dropping heart emojis on the post. “Love youu di. Supported you since the start and will continue doing so,” one wrote. “Ankita you’re one of the strongest lady I’ve ever seen. I know you’re going through a lot of pain, the people who’re pointing fingers are paid PR or who’re heartless. We all love you and Sushant will get justice,” another wrote.

Earlier, in an interview with Republic TV, Ankita said that she was ‘finished’ when she heard about Sushant’s death. The two actors, who starred together in the popular show Pavitra Rishta, were in a relationship for six years before calling it quits in 2016.

Ankita said that she was numb when she saw Sushant’s death being reported on the news. “I didn’t know what to do. I was just there. The next day, there was his funeral and I couldn’t make it because somewhere I knew that if I see Sushant somewhere like that, in that position, that stage… I have my whole life to live and I will never be able to forget that phase. So I decided that I cannot go to the funeral,” she said.

Sushant died on June 14 and his family believes Rhea Chakraborty, his girlfriend at the time of his death, is responsible. Different angles of the case are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

