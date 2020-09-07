Amrita Arora slams those circulating sister Malaika Arora’s Covid-19 test report: ‘What’s the perverse pleasure?’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:15 IST

Malaika Arora has confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and said she is quarantining at home. Her confirmation comes a day after actor Arjun Kapoor, whom Malaika is dating, confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus.

“Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love,” the 46-year-old reality show judge posted on Instagram.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, meanwhile, criticised those sharing her coronavirus test report on social media. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “My sister’s results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok????????? What’s has happened to us humans sad sad state of affairs.”

She said some people were even commenting that Malaika ‘deserved it’. “Was posting her result of any use to anyone ?????? She’s a responsible citizen who would’ve declared it anyway! What’s the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why why why!!” she asked.

Amrita also wondered how the report leaked in the first place. “The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place ... How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let’s just respect what’s happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! STOP!”