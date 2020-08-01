Ankita Lokhande says people sent her videos of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: ‘Saddest thing that can happen’

bollywood

Actor Ankita Lokhande says she was shocked to see the videos of her late former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body going viral on social media after his death. In an interview with Republic TV, Ankita called it a ‘very painful’ thing to happen.

In the interview, Ankita said she was sleeping when a journalist’s call woke her up, informing her of Sushant’s suicide. And within a few minutes, people started sharing a video of Sushant’s dead body, filmed at his Bandra home.

“I saw a video of Sushant in which they were putting a sheet over his body. And it was everywhere, people were sending it to me. I don’t know how it leaked or what happened but it happened and I saw it. I didn’t want to see it for two-three days but so much was going viral and I wanted to see what was happening. I saw the green cloth hanging from the fan and him lying. This was the saddest thing that can happen to somebody. Someone’s dead body’s pictures are going viral. What to say. I don’t know who has done it but it’s really sad. It’s very painful. For the family, for the people who loved him,” she said. “I don’t know who did it but I got the pictures in 10 minutes. I really don’t know what to say,” she added.

Maharashtra Cyber had issued a stern warning to those circulating ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant. In a series of tweets shared on its official Twitter handle, the Maharashtra Cyber said that the circulation of such pictures was not only ‘in bad taste’ but also illegal. “A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste,” the agency said.

“It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action,” another tweet read. A final tweet added that the pictures doing the rounds online must be deleted: “Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth.”

