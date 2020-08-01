Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 09:07 IST

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani claimed the actor’s family was pressurizing him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty to the police, the lawyer hired by his family has questioned his credibility. Vikas Singh, who is representing the actor’s family, claimed Siddharth was providing information to the family against Rhea Chakroborty till July 25 but later did a volte-face.

“Till probably July 25, he was talking to the family and trying to help by telling them that Rhea Chakraborty has been instrumental in whatever happened to Sushant,” the lawyer told Times of India. “Suddenly, he has done a volte-face. I don’t know what happened, but I hope the police get to the bottom of the matter soon and find out what role he (Pithani) played in this case and whether he has any information that he hasn’t shared.”

Pithani wrote a mail to the Mumbai Police that he was being asked by the family to mention a transaction of Rs 15 crore allegedly made by Rhea. The email is a part of the petition filed in the Supreme Court by Rhea to transfer the FIR to Mumbai from Patna. “It is very surprising. If this was written to only the Mumbai Police, how did it reach Rhea? By now when this mail is coming in public light, Rhea is already mentioned as an accused now in the FIR, so there’s no question of the police sharing it with Rhea. If Pithani had sent it to Rhea, his credibility is in doubt. In that case, it was only set up to file it in Court.”

He went on to say that Pithani was living with Sushant when he died on June 14. “This boy (Pithani) was living with Sushant and he was the one who discovered the dead body. So when he found the door locked, he did not open it until Sushant’s sister came. He waited for one-and-half hours,” the lawyer said.

Speaking to ANI, Pithani had said on Friday, “Sushant’s family members told me about a Rs 15-crore transaction made by Rhea and asked me to mention this in my statement. I told his family members that I will only tell what I know and believe. They asked me to come to Patna. I met them after Sushant’s death.”

“But this sudden mode of change, I do not know. After this, I contacted the police and told them everything. They have given me an email address to share the information. I told police that Sushant’s family is asking me to say some things in my statement. I wish I really know about these transactions. If I knew about it, I would have given the statement. I have no idea about this Rs 15 crore,” he said.

An FIR was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide.