Ankita Lokhande says Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Sushant Singh Rajput many films, Aditya Chopra was very supportive

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:29 IST

Further denting the nepotism angle that Kangana Ranaut has been championing, actor Ankita Lokhande has said that producer Aditya Chopra and Ekta Kapoor were always very supportive of Sushant Singh Rajput and that Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered him many films. Ankita and Sushant dated for six years until 2016. He died by suicide on June 14, after which several people believed that he had been ostracised from the film industry.

Ankita, in an interview to Times Now, said, “Adi sir really supported him. Whenever he used to have a problem and he called Adi sir, he used to immediately call him back and ask him to meet him. Then Sushant used to go and meet him directly. If Sushant called him, he would immediately talk to him.”

Ankita said that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered both her and Sushant opportunities to work with him, but “we were the ones who did not take up.” Ankita said that she is aware of the debate that has been raging in the media since Sushant’s death, but wants to make it clear that he wasn’t mistreated in the time that they were together. She said that she cannot comment on Karan Johar, who worked with Sushant after they broke up. “Agar mujhe pata hi nahi hai Karan Johar ke saath kya deal hui (I don’t know about the deal with Karan Johar), I have no idea about it but yes Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali... I have seen that. They were all very supportive.”

Ankita in an earlier interview to Republic TV said that Sushant’s sister told her that he had distanced himself from the family over the past year, around the time that he started dating Rhea Chakraborty. His family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide. Ankita has stressed that Sushant wasn’t, to her knowledge, depressed.

Ankita on Thursday was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence. More than 40 persons, including Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection to the case so far, amid public pressure to have it transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

