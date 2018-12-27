Anupam Kher thanks Akshaye Khanna for being ‘an amazing and most giving co-actor’ in The Accidental Prime Minister

Ahead of the trailer launch, Anupam Kher thanked Akshaye Khanna and the team of his much-awaited film The Accidental Prime Minister. Reflecting on his journey with Akshaye, the A Wednesday actor called him the most giving co-actor in a heartfelt note on his Instagram account. Anupam shared a video featuring him with Akshaye dressed up as their film characters. The two can be seen walking together.

“Dear @akshaye_khanna!! I know I will get many opportunities to thank you but today being the release of our trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister I want to say that you have been an amazing and most giving co-actor. Your brilliance rubbed on me and it helped me bring out my best. You are an inspiration. See you at the trailer launch. Jai Ho,” he wrote.

Sharing his excitement, he also thanked the entire team of the biographical drama film. The 63-year-old actor posted two pictures alongside a caption which read, “Wishing the entire team of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister good luck on the release of our trailer today. It has been great but tough journey. Thank you @vijay.gutte @sunil_s_bohra @akshaye_khanna #JayantiBhaiGada #HansalMehta #AshokPandit #SachinKrishn and the complete cast and crew for your love and support. We have all really worked very hard on the film. Lets hope our hard work reaches out to the world.”

Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjay Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister revolves around Singh’s life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Anupam is portraying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film. It also stars Akshay Khanna as Sanjay Baru, Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, respectively. Suzanne Bernert is essaying the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Helmed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is slated to release on January 11, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:08 IST