Anupam Kher does a bang on Manmohan Singh impression in Accidental Prime Minister trailer announcement

The trailer of veteran actor Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister will be out on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the A Wednesday star, who will be seen as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, shared a video donning his look for the film. "Friends, you'll be happy to know that the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister is coming to all of you tomorrow," he said, in character.

Friends!! The wait is over!!! You will be happy to know that the Trailer of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is coming to all of you, tomorrow, 27th December. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BO2MlTAQuJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 26, 2018

Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjay Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

It also features Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, respectively. Suzanne Bernert will portray the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The film has been directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta.

