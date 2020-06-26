e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor reminds him of Raj Kapoor in this Bombay Velvet frame

Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor reminds him of Raj Kapoor in this Bombay Velvet frame

Anurag Kashyap shared a frame from his noir, Bombay Velvet, which he says reminds him of Raj Kapoor and Iftikhaar.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor in a throwback pic from Bombay Velvet.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a photo featuring Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Bombay Velvet and said that the frame and Ranbir’s look in it reminded him of the actor’s grandad and showman Raj Kapoor . The 2015 film, a critical and box office disappointment at the time, it has found admiration among cinephiles in the last few years for its style.

Anurag wrote, “Love this picture from Bombay Velvet Ranbir here reminds me of Raj Kapoor and @instasattu is like a young Iftikhaar.” It is a black-and-white picture in which Ranbir, dressed as a street fighter in a white vest, is seen sitting beside Satyadeep Mishra.

 

Vasan Bala commented on the post, “The mop of hair covering Ranbir’s crouch is...me,” to which Anurag replied, “Hahaha.” Satyadeep also reshared the post and wrote, “Still my most rewarding experience on a film set, regardless of the outcome! #BombayVelvet #anuragkashyap #ranbirkapoor #Repost @anuragkashyap10.”

Talking about the failure of the film, Anurag had told PTI, “When a film fails, it is 100 percent the director’s fault. If Bombay Velvet didn’t work, it is entirely my fault. The director is the only one who has the power to say no. A lot of the places where I should’ve taken a stand, I didn’t. So the mistake is mine. When a film is good, it’s everybody’s contribution.”

Also read: ‘Sexy is the personality, not just the colour of your skin’: Bipasha Basu on being defined as dusky all her life

Anurag was recently seen in Ghoomketu alongside Nawazuddin Siddidiqui while Ranbir featured in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju.

