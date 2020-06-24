e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor and sister Riddhima are ‘always and forever’ with their mom, Neetu Kapoor. See pic

Ranbir Kapoor and sister Riddhima are ‘always and forever’ with their mom, Neetu Kapoor. See pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a new post featuring her brother Ranbir Kapoor and their mother Neetu.

bollywood Updated: Jun 24, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing family pictures regularly.
Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a picture of herself with brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and mother, actor Neetu Kapoor. “Always and forever,” she wrote in her caption.

Riddhima has been sharing pictures of her family quite regularly, after the death of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor. Just recently, she’d shared a picture of her dad on the occasion of Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day papa ! I miss you love you always!” she wrote in her caption. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote alongside several family pictures, “We celebrate you everyday. Dad, sometimes I wish for you to come back but I don’t want you to suffer again. I know you are with me and always and I will always love and miss you with all my heart.”

 

Riddhima also held an Instagram AMA session recently, in which she was asked about her relationship with Ranbir and how her mother was coping with the loss. “How is Neetu mam? Is she doing fine now? More strength to you,” she was asked. Riddhima replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.” She added in other replies that Neetu is her ‘in-house’ nutritionist and also her role model.

Riddhima also answered a fan’s query if she and her brother Ranbir still fight ‘at this age’. “All the time,” Riddhima replied.

Also read: Riddhima’s touching Father’s Day post for Rishi Kapoor: ‘Sometimes I wish for you to come back but don’t want you to suffer again’

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was working on his new film Sharmaji Namkeen, the shoot of which was halted due to lockdown.

