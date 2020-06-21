Riddhima’s touching Father’s Day post for Rishi Kapoor: ‘Sometimes I wish for you to come back but don’t want you to suffer again’

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:42 IST

Riddhima Kapoor has remembered her late father and actor Rishi Kapoor with a touching post on the occasion of Father’s Day. She shared a lovely picture of Rishi with wife Neetu on Instagram along with a message.

Sharing the picture on the photo sharing website, Riddhima wrote, “Happy Father’s Day papa ! I miss you love you always !” She has disabled the comments section for the post.

She shared several pictures of her family members on her Instagram Stories at around midnight, including a note in the memory of her father. She wrote, “We celebrate you everyday. Dad, sometimes I wish for you to come back but I don’t want you to suffer again. I know you are with me and always and I will always love and miss you with all my heart.”

Riddhima shared a note for her husband as well as her father on Instagram.

Riddhima also shared a few family pictures on her Instagram stories.

Riddhima also wrote a note for her husband Bharat Sahni on her daughter’s behalf. “Happy Father’s Day to the most “obsessed” father in the world,” she wrote for Bharat.

Riddhima and Neetu have been coping with Rishi’s death by spending time in each other’s company. The two play scrabble which was bought by Rishi in New York and have recently welcomed a pug whom they have named Doodle Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was working on his new film Sharmaji Namkeen, the shoot of which was halted due to lockdown. Producer Honey Trehan has assured the film will be completed and released this year. “Sadly this is his last project and we are sure we will finish it somehow soon. We will bring it out to his fans. Once things settle down, we will sit with our team and decide what to do,” he told PTI.

