Home / Bollywood / ‘Classic’: Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s rare family photo featuring his mother Krishna

‘Classic’: Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s rare family photo featuring his mother Krishna

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima has shared a rare family picture on her Instagram stories and it features Raj Kapoor’s children with Krishna Raj Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Jun 18, 2020 10:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Krishna Raj Kapoor with her kids including Rishi Kapoor on her left.
Krishna Raj Kapoor with her kids including Rishi Kapoor on her left.
         

Riddhima Kapoor has shared a rare family picture from her archives and it’s a treat for the film lovers. It shows Raj Kapoor’s late wife Krishna Raj Kapoor sitting with four of her children.

Riddhima shared the black-and-white photograph on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Classic.” Krishna Raj can be seen in a sari with her head covered as she sits with one of her kids, probably her youngest child Rajiv Kapoor in her lap. Her daughter Ritu Nanda seems to be on the left whereas her eldest son Randhir Kapoor is on the extreme right. While all of them are simply smiling for the camera, little Rishi Kapoor is the only one posing with a hand on his waist. Raj Kapoor’s other daughter Rima Jain seems to be missing in the photo.

Krishna Raj Kapoor and kids pose for the camera.
Krishna Raj Kapoor and kids pose for the camera.

Rishi passed away in April after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was the third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty and is survived by his wife Neetu, actor son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima. Rishi’s sister Ritu had also succumbed to cancer in January this year. Bollywood actors Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are the daughters of actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor. One of Rima Jain’s sons Armaan Jain had also made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil but is not active in films at present.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens open letter to him, says ‘I know you were in a lot of pain’

 

Meanwhile, Rishi’s family have welcomed a new family member - a dog whom they have named Doodle Kapoor. The little black and white pug has been dominating Riddhima and Neetu’s social media accounts ever since his arrival. Riddhima was recently asked about the well being of mother Neetu on Instagram. She replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.”

