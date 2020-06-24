Anurag Kashyap shares Masaan meme for Covid 19: ‘Ye corona khatam kahe nahi hota be?’

bollywood

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap remembered Richa Chadha-Vicky Kaushal’s critically acclaimed film Masaan as he complained about the coronavirus pandemic. Anurag posted a picture of himself in which he is sporting a dishevelled look and unkempt hair. The text on the image said, “Ye Corona khatam kahe nahi hota be? (Why doesn’t this Corona problem end?)”

Vicky mouthed the dialogue, “Salaa ye ddukh khatam kahe nahi hota be?” in the film and the scene has found a fanbase of its own, especially with meme lovers.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the 2015 film featured Vicky alongside Shweta Tripathi. After watching the film, Anurag had tweeted, “Twice we have produced a film that i wished i had directed. First was “Udaan” by VM and now “Masaan” by @ghaywan. Both screened on the the same day in “un certain regard” five years apart from each other..”

Talking about the particular scene, writer Varun Grover had said in an interview, “The film is about escaping - their situations and the idea of small town people wanting an escape. This scene was one of those that I really loved, even while writing it. Originally, I wrote a long monologue to be delivered by Vicky and it would end with the dialogue ‘Ye dukh sala khatam kahe nahi hota’. And, he doesn’t cry in the script. So script is there, and in the script, Vicky is supposed to cry only once - when he throws his ring towards the end.”

“Vicky, Neeraj and I had discussed that Deepak (Vicky’s character in Masaan) will not cry anywhere else so people will wait for his closure to come. Vicky does not drink alcohol in real life but he insisted upon being given alcohol for the sequence where he drinks with his friends. After the alcohol, he became so involved that he eventually cried. He kept repeating his lines. By chance, a train crossed in the frame and he turned around to say ‘Tu kisi rail si guzarti hai.He kept improvising and enacted for eight minutes in one take and cried so much that everyone on set was crying. The scene was originally three minutes,” he added.

Anurag was recently seen in Ghoomketu where he played a cop and starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His directorial outing, Netflix’s original film Choked, also received wide critical acclaim.

