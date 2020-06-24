When Sushant Singh Rajput said he feared death: ‘To not know who you are is slightly scary’

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:11 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the country, with his fans still trying to come to terms with it. Now an old interview of the actor shows him talking about death, and the deep philosophical take he had on it. Likening it to sleep, the actor said he is afraid of it because you don’t know who you are.

During an interview, when trade analyst Komal Nahta asked Sushant if there is nothing he fears in life, Sushant had replied, “probably death. Because three hours that I sleep, I don’t know who I am. So that ‘not know who you are’ is slightly scary, probably that happens when you die too.”

Sushant Singh Rajput had lost his mother several years ago and would often pen his thoughts on social media. His last post before his death was about him remembering his mother, where he had talked about the “fleeting” nature of life. Sharing a collage of his picture with that of his mother’s, he’d written, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...”

Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. He played the father of a school-going boy who attempts suicide over not being able to clear an engineering entrance exam. The film showed him struggling with the deteriorating health of his child and how he brings him to life by sharing the story of his college days. His dialogues from the film had gone viral soon after the news of his death shocked the world. “Your result doesn’t decide if you are a loser or not, it’s your efforts that decide if you are a loser or not” was among the most memorable in the film.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. He was suffering from depression. The actor did not leave a “note”.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

