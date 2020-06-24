When Sara Ali Khan paid emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput for guiding her on Kedarnath: ‘Inshallah acting seekh li’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:07 IST

An old video of Sara Ali Khan praising her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput is being widely shared online. Sushant died by suicide last week, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression.

In the video, from a press conference for their film, Sara says, “I don’t know how I’ve done in the film. I’ve really, really tried my best. But I don’t think I would’ve been able to do any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person to have had. There were days when I was a little lost, I was a little scared, but he was just always hands-on. Whatever broken Hindi I speak, Sushant has taught me.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled while shooting Kedarnath, felt all the love was going to Sara Ali Khan, says Abhishek Kapoor

Kedarnath was Sara’s film debut. Director Abhishek Kapoor in a recent interview said that Sushant was aware of, and affected by all the attention going towards her during the promotions of the film. Upon Sushant’s passing, Sara posted an Instagram picture of him. Her caption simply read, “Sushant Singh Rajput,” followed by a series of heart and heartbroken emojis.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan recalls shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was a little edgy, like he was looking for something’

Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan, in an interview to The Times of India said that Sara was shocked and ‘very, very, very upset’ by the news of Sushant’s death. “She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor,” Saif said, adding that she always talked of him as ‘being a really remarkable person’.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more