Saif Ali Khan recalls shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was a little edgy, like he was looking for something’

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:38 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan recalled shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput, and said that he quite liked him, but noticed that he was ‘a little on the edge’. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34.

Saif, who appeared in a cameo in what will be Sushant’s final film, Dil Bechara, told The Times of India, “I knew him. I shot with him... When Sara described him, she always described him as being a really remarkable person. And I thought if this guy really understands Sartre, the way he says, and he is as intelligent as she’s making him out to be, then he’s obviously more intelligent than I am.”

Saif’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, made her film debut opposite Sushant in Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Saif said that Sara was very upset upon learning of Sushant’s death.

About his own memories of the actor, he said, “I think he had very refined looks. He was a good-looking guy. He was very talented, he was a little edgy… When I met him, I thought he was a little on the edge. And he was a little, I don’t know - I think he was looking for something. He was interested in the same things as me in some ways, like he liked astronomy, and he liked, you know, discussing some of this philosophy and talking about some stuff, which, you know, one dabbles in as an amateur.”

Saif continued, “When I did my guest appearance in his Dil Bechara, I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don’t know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice. And then he told me he danced behind me as Shiamak’s dancer during the Melbourne Commonwealth Games (in 2006). And so I was congratulating him on how far he’d come, you know?”

Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault in our Stars, is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

