Home / Bollywood / ‘We don’t audition outsiders’: When Ayushmann Khurrana was rejected by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in 2007

'We don't audition outsiders': When Ayushmann Khurrana was rejected by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in 2007

An excerpt from Ayushmann Khurrana’s book, in which he recalled the story of being rejected by Karan Johar when he was an RJ, has gone viral.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ayushmann Khurrana was a guest on Koffee with Karan in 2018.
Ayushmann Khurrana was a guest on Koffee with Karan in 2018.
         

An excerpt from actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s book -- Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood -- in which he recalled being rejected by filmmaker Karan Johar in 2007, is going viral, after the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a renewed conversation around nepotism in the film industry.

Ayushmann recalled that one of the first Bollywood personalities that he interviewed back when he was a radio jockey was Karan. At an awards show in 2007, Ayushmann asked Karan for his number and told him that he wanted to be an actor.

 

“Karan gave me the landline number to his office when I met him. I should have taken a hint there and then. But I was so excited! I even planned exactly when I would make the call: sometime around 11:30 am, so he’d be done with breakfast and available to talk.”

Ayushmann continued, “The next day I dialled the number they’d given me. They said Karan wasn’t in office. The day after that I called again. They said he was busy. And finally, my bubble burst when, the subsequent day, they told me bluntly ‘We only work with stars, and can’t work with you’.”

 

In a twist of fate, Karan invited Ayushmann to his chat show, Koffee with Karan, in 2018, when Ayushmann had, in fact, become a star. And the actor chose to tell him this story. “You gave me a landline number. The next morning, when I called the number and asked to speak to Karan Johar, the person on the other line said, ‘We don’t audition outsiders and newcomers’ or something like that.”

Also read: There are many Sushant Singh Rajputs in the industry, Karan Johar doesn’t decide their success or failure: Koena Mitra

Karan replied, “I gave you the right number. That was very sweet of me! I must’ve thought that you have potential.” Ayushmann responded by saying that the goal was to reach him, which didn’t happen.

